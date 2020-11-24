'Loved her babies': $10,000 reward offered in deadly shooting of mother with three young daughters

Breana Williams, a victim in a double homicide Monday night, was a "loving mother" of two toddlers and an infant.

HOUSTON — A $10,000 cash reward is being offered in the death of a mother shot and killed Monday night at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, the victim's family announced.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 10600 block of Meadowglen, not far from Westheimer and Beltway 8.

The 911 call came in around 11:30 p.m.

Houston police arrived to find the woman, who family members later identified as Breana Williams. Investigators said a man was also found dead at the scene.

Both bodies were found near a dumpster.

Juliett Rincon, the victim's younger sister, confirmed Williams has three daughters, including an infant and two toddlers.

“She was loving, she was very kind, she was sweet, all about her baby girls. Loved her babies,” Rincon said.

Rincon also said she is the one funding the cash reward.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).