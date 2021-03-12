'We just want to help get justice': Reward up to $10,000 offered in unsolved Houston hit-and-run

“He always had a sense of humor, always funny, always kept us laughing," said the sister of 42-year-old Joseph Hearn.

HOUSTON — On a busy stretch of road, under the hum of planes landing at Hobby Airport, sits a reminder of Jonika Herrera's loss.

“It will always be a remembrance for us," she said, pointing to the cross and flowers her family planted. “Every day, I wake up is a struggle to know that I lost my loved one."

She was the big sister to Joseph Hearn growing up in Houston.

“He always had a sense of humor, always funny, always kept us laughing," said Herrera.

However, his life cut short at 42.

“I don’t know if he was coming to visit, if he was going to the store," she said.

Hearn was killed July 31 in a hit-and-run accident at 5:10 a.m. in the 6900 block of Telephone Road. The only clue, tough to see, but a surveillance picture released by Houston Police of a White Dodge Charger. The model possibly 2011 to 2013, with the front bumper and grill may be removed.

Hit-and-run cases can be the hardest to solve and Crime Stoppers is hoping an increased reward of up to $10,000 reward will get someone’s attention.

“We just want to help get justice for this family," said Nicole Christoph, with Crime Stoppers of Houston. “Someone might be happy with $5,000 dollars, but just not might not know about that reward. Whereas, the up to $10,000 maybe enticing to someone else especially during the holidays”

Holidays, that make it even tougher for this sister to deal with her brother's death. While waiting and hoping, someone will speak up.

“It will be some type of relief to know they did the right thing, we can start moving forward," she said.

If you have any information on Joseph Hearn's case, call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.