1 suspect arrested in murder of young couple, child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — An arrest has been made in the murder of a young couple and their 6-year-old daughter Wednesday night in southwest Houston.
Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said one suspect was arrested on an unrelated charge, and police are searching for another. The announcement came during a Friday news conference on recent shootings in the city.
The identity of the suspect arrested has not been released.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12100 block of Fondren Road.
Police said a man allegedly came to the door, fatally shot 35-year-old Gregory Carhee and threw the 1-year-old baby by the hair. The shooter then opened fire on other family members.
Police identified the other two victims as 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway and their daughter, 6-year-old Harmony Carhee.
Harmony's 10-year-old sister was also shot but survived. Police said she called her grandmother for help after the shooting. A family member said the girl also held her 1-year-old brother and pretended to play dead.
Investigators believe that, because there are no signs of forced entry at the family’s home, the victims may have known their killer.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.