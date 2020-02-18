HOUSTON — One person was stabbed and another was shot Tuesday afternoon in what police believe is a murder-suicide.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 15800 block of Heatherdale Drive in Clear Lake. Police said an elderly man and woman are dead.

Police said family members were concerned about the couple and went to the home to check on them. They called 911 when no one answered the door.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Neighbor killed Faye Swetlik the day she went missing, killed himself days later, police say

Don't shoot! Seabrook city officials warn residents to leave feral hogs alone

Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' in hospital after fiery Daytona 500 crash

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter