CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Six out of nine people involved in a deadly shooting at a Winnie home have been arrested, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

Hawthorne said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a home invasion that was drug-related. He said the invasion was a "drug rip," where one drug dealer steals from another drug dealer.

Hawthorne said the shooting at a home in the 400 block of Elleby Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Monday. He said Trenton Christopher McBride, 19, Jose Guadalupe Salazar, 21, and another person were inside the home when a group of men entered.

McBride was in a bedroom and opened fire on the intruders, officials said, in order to defend Salazar, his roommate, who was in the living room with another person.

Isia Lewis, 17, was found dead at the home and 17-year-old Rashaun Bishop was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Bishop is in the Chambers County Jail, being held on unknown charges.

Kevon Dandre Wright, 17, Julian Karpovich, 18, and Mason Bryce Sonnier, 21, have been arrested and are being held in the Chambers County Jail.

Two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, are currently in the custody of juvenile authorities.

"The Chambers County Sheriff's Office and the Beaumont Police Department are actively seeking Donte Mack, 18, for his involvement in the rip," Hawthorne said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 409-267-2500 or Chambers County Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.

Chambers County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that yesterday evening at 4:26 p.m., the Chambers County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a gunshot victim at Riceland Hospital in Winnie, TX.made contact with the home's occupants and they claimed that a group of men attempted to do a home invasion, so they shot two of the invaders.

