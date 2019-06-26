FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been shot after a possible robbery attempt near Katy.

The incident happened Tuesday night at the Willow Lake apartment complex. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the bullet hit the victim in the arm.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Meanwhile, there is an active search for the shooter.

