The Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office said the scene is secure. They’re asking people avoid the area.

KATY, Texas — One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in the parking lot of a Whole Foods in Katy area, according to authorities.

The incident happened Tuesday night outside the Whole Foods in the 6600 block of South Fry Road near the Grand Parkway. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the shooting steamed from a family disturbance. They said the suspect was arrested.

