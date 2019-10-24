PASADENA, Texas — Breaking news out of the Pasadena area late Wednesday where one person is dead, and police are still trying to identify a shooter among a group of teens and young adults.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Alastair Avenue a little after 6 p.m.

An officer took away at least one person in handcuffs, but it's not known if that person is actually a suspect in the shooting. Charges have not been announced in the case at this time.

Police say a fight broke out behind some homes along an easement beneath power lines. Police say two shots were fired, and the person who was hit by the bullets was an innocent bystander.

Then the group scattered.

The victim was transported to the hospital by Life Flight and later died.

Police say there are many witnesses, and it shouldn’t be too long before they learn what really happened. Anyone with information that could help Pasadena police should call 713-477-1221.

