1 person shot inside Galleria, Houston police say

HOUSTON — One person was shot Friday night inside the Galleria mall, Houston police said.
Police responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Friday near the food court in the Galleria in the 5000 block of Westheimer. They said a suspect shot a gun inside the mall, and a Houston police officer returned fire.
HPD said it is unknown if the suspect was struck.
According to police, one person was shot and transported to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.
Officers are still searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will update this story with more details as they become available.