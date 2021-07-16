1 person shot inside Galleria, Houston police say

Police said a suspect shot a gun inside the mall, and a Houston police officer returned fire.

HOUSTON — One person was shot Friday night inside the Galleria mall, Houston police said.

Police responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Friday near the food court in the Galleria in the 5000 block of Westheimer. They said a suspect shot a gun inside the mall, and a Houston police officer returned fire.

HPD said it is unknown if the suspect was struck.

According to police, one person was shot and transported to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

