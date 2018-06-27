HOUSTON – One person died after being shot following an altercation at a park in south Houston Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started as an altercation between a group of females around 8:30 p.m. near the basketball courts at Zollie Scales Park in the 3500 block of Corder Street.

Homicide and Southeast officers are investigating a homicide at 3500 Corder. Adult male transported to the hospital where he died. Investigation continues. 202 pic.twitter.com/3MZop1JYCd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2018

After the disturbance died down, the suspected shooter showed up and words were exchanged with a group of males. Police said that is when he opened fire, wounded the male victim.

The suspect and one of the females from the earlier altercation then ran away from the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

© 2018 KHOU