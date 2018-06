HOUSTON - One person is dead after someone opened fire at a basketball game in south Houston Tuesday.

More than 100 people, including children, were reportedly at the park on Corder at Springhill when one person was shot multiple times and another suffered a heart attack.

Homicide and Southeast officers are investigating a homicide at 3500 Corder. Adult male transported to the hospital where he died. Investigation continues. 202 pic.twitter.com/3MZop1JYCd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2018

Police are now searching for several suspects.

