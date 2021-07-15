1 officer killed, 3 wounded in standoff with gunman in small West Texas town

The incident involves a man barricaded in a house Thursday afternoon on a residential street in Levelland, Texas.

LEVELLAND, Texas — One officer has died and three others are hospitalized with wounds after a police standoff in a small West Texas town erupted in gunfire.

The incident involves a man barricaded in a house Thursday afternoon on a residential street in Levelland, about 30 miles west of Lubbock.

Three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital, where Sgt. Josh Bartlett, leader of the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office's SWAT commander, died of his wounds.

Another officer went to a Levelland hospital, which placed itself on lockdown.

Reporters near the shooting scene say gunfire is still being heard.