Judge sets bond at more than $1 million for man accused of killing 6-year-old girl, her parents in SW Houston

Xavier Davis is charged with three counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of Harmony and Gregory Carhee and Donyavia Lagway.

HOUSTON — A Harris County judge set a bond of over $1 million for the man accused of killing a young couple and their 6-year-old daughter.

Police said 28-year-old Xavier Davis also threw their baby and shot their 10-year-old daughter. The 10-year-old scooped up the baby and survived by playing dead.

Davis is charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Here’s how the bond breaks down, according to court documents:

Capital murder of 6-year-old Harmony Carhee: $300,000

Capital murder of 35-year-old Gregory Carhee: $260,000

Capital murder of 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway: $260,000

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon: $220,000

If Davis posts bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor and remain under 24-hours house arrest.

The victims were killed on June 30 inside their apartment in the 12100 block of Fondren Road.

Police said Davis knocked on the door, fatally shot Gregory Carhee, and threw the 1-year-old baby by the hair. Davis then opened fire on other family members, killing Harmony and her mother, police said.

The 10-year-old who survived called her grandmother for help after Davis left, according to police.

Police said they're still looking for a second suspect.