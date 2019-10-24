HOUSTON — Police responding to reports of gunfire found one person dead in Chinatown overnight.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 9200 block of Clarewood.

The victim was found dead inside a car parked outside an apartment or condo complex.

Homicide is investigating the shooting. So far no arrests have been made.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could lead to charges and/or an arrest in this case.

