1 killed, 2 wounded in triple shooting at southwest Houston gas station

No information about the suspect has been released at this time.

HOUSTON — Three people were shot, one of them died, outside a gas station in southwest Houston early Friday morning, police said.

It happened at about 1 a.m. at the Raceway at 10445 Bissonnet near Beltway 8.

Police said an officer was patrolling the area when he was flagged down about the shooting.

Three men were apparently standing outside of the gas station when someone ambushed them and opened fire. One man died at the scene and the two other victims were taken to Memorial Hermann for treatment.