1 killed, 2 hurt in ambush-style attack on car in Spring area

A doorbell camera captured one of the victims running away and screaming for help at a nearby home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to a deadly shooting southeast of Spring late Sunday.

Sgt. Pinkins said the shooting was reported before 10 p.m. in the 22500 block of Sleepygate Drive.

KHOU 11's Brittany Ford reported that three people were sitting in a vehicle when an unknown person opened fire on them. All three victims got out and tried to run away on foot.

A 19-year-old man was killed. An 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were both taken to the hospital with injuries.

A Ring doorbell camera showed at least one of the victims running to a nearby home and pleading for help.

A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately released.