x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting near Alief ISD school facility; no students involved

Two people were found shot in the parking lot of the Alief Center for Advanced Careers, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting near an Alief ISD school facility.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the facility in the 12100 block of Richmond near South Dairy Ashford in west Houston.

Two people were shot in the parking lot of the Alief Center for Advanced Careers, according to HPD.

One person died at the scene and the other was dumped in front of an area hospital by the other people in his car, according to police. That man is reportedly stable.

The district said the shooting started with a road rage incident that happened off the property and did not involve any Alief ISD staff or students but Houston police later said that wasn't the case.

They said two vehicles at an intersection started shooting at each other.

The center offers classes for Alief students from Elsik, Hastings and Taylor high schools who are pursuing careers in architecture, digital design, health science and many others. 

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

In Other News

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Alief ISD school facility; no students involved