Two people were found shot in the parking lot of the Alief Center for Advanced Careers, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting near an Alief ISD school facility.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the facility in the 12100 block of Richmond near South Dairy Ashford in west Houston.

Two people were shot in the parking lot of the Alief Center for Advanced Careers, according to HPD.

One person died at the scene and the other was dumped in front of an area hospital by the other people in his car, according to police. That man is reportedly stable.

The district said the shooting started with a road rage incident that happened off the property and did not involve any Alief ISD staff or students but Houston police later said that wasn't the case.

They said two vehicles at an intersection started shooting at each other.