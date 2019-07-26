HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting in Midtown that left one person injured.

Police said three men broke into an apartment Thursday night at the intersection of Hadley and Main streets. They said the resident inside shot at the alleged intruders who later shot back at the resident from the street.

Police said the resident was shot in the torso and transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officials are looking for the shooter.

