HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a suspect after a dispute over a lawn service payment led to a shooting in northeast Houston.

Officers responded to the scene Saturday night in the 5100 block of Wylie Street.

Police said the shooting happened after a dispute about not paying for lawn service. They said a man went to a house to collect money, an argument started and the suspect pistol-whipped the man.

Officials said the suspect shot the man in the hip. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are searching for the suspect.

