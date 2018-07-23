TOMBALL, Texas – One suspect was arrested and two remain on the run following a robbery at a hotel in Tomball overnight.

According to the Tomball Police Department, officers responded around 1:40 a.m. Monday to a robbery that had just occurred at the Holiday Inn Express located in the 14000 block of Park Road.

Police said three males entered the hotel, held up the clerk at gunpoint and demanded the money. The suspects took the cash from the drawer, along with safe from the back.

The suspects fled the scene in a red car, which police spotted later heading south on the Tomball Expressway.

Police attempted to stop the suspect car but they refused leading police on a chase to FM 1960 where the suspects bailed out of the vehicle.

At this time one suspect is in custody. Tomball Police, along with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Houston Police are working an active perimeter to try and locate the other two suspects.

