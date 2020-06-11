HCSO: Man fatally shot, another injured at apartment in west Harris County

It happened about 4 a.m. Friday at the victim's residence near W. Little York and Highway 6.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead, and another is hospitalized after being shot early Friday at an apartment complex in the west Harris County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harris County deputies responded to a shooting call at 4 a.m. at an apartment in the 5600 block of Timber Creek Place near W. Little York and Highway 6.

Investigators said officers arrived and found victim Juan Ortiz. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the victim’s family members was also shot. He is expected to survive.

@HCSOTexas deputies are on the scene of a double shooting at the Timberwalk Apts, 5600 blk of Timber Creek Place Dr (near Hwy 6 & W. Little York). Preliminary info: 2 males shot inside an apt; one is deceased, the other transported to the hospital unk. condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/wKkpw5t9Kn — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 6, 2020

Ortiz was at a nightclub with friends prior to the shooting, and they believe a person involved may have came to the apartment with them after the venue closed.

For now, sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify any possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is encouraged to call the HCSO Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston.