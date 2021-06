Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim died at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after one person was shot and killed Saturday night during an apparent road rage incident.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of South Highway 6 near Alief Clodine. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim died at the scene.

Deputies said the suspect left the scene in a blue Mustang.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal shooting at 4000 S SH 6 @ Alief Clodine. The shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident. Suspect(s) fled the scene in a car, possibly a black colored Dodge or Blue Mustang. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/wW0rZ7FQLd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 20, 2021