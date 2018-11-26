HOUSTON — A man is dead and at least four others were taken to a hospital after a teenage concert Sunday night in north Houston.

Two of the people hospitalized are adults who suffered gunshot wounds, according to Houston Police. Two others are juveniles who suffered minor injuries from broken glass, police said.

The shooting happened on in the 4500 block of Yale Street.

A security guard was checking each person at the venue’s entrance when one man refused to be searched. He returned to the parking light and a fight started. That was followed by gunshots.

