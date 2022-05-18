1 dead in SW Houston bowling alley shooting

A second person was also shot at the bowling alley in the 9300 block of Boone Road and was able to walk into a hospital, authorities said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — One person died Tuesday night and another was hurt in a shooting outside a southwest Houston bowling alley.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 9300 block of Boone Road.

Employees of the bowling alley were cleaning up and getting ready to close for the night when they heard shots being fired outside, according to Houston police. The employees found one victim lying next to his vehicle.

A second gunshot victim walked into a nearby hospital and was stable, HPD said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.