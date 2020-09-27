1 dead, at least 2 injured after shootout at NW Harris Co. convenience store, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and at least two others are injured after a shootout in the parking lot of a convenience store in northwest Harris County.
The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the 10050 block of Bammel North Houston Road. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said several people exchanged gunfire at the Panco Food Store. They said at least three people were struck, and one of the three died at the hospital.
Deputies don’t have a suspect description. They are attempting to recover surveillance video from nearby businesses and homes. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact HCSO.