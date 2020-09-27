1 dead, at least 2 injured after shootout at NW Harris Co. convenience store, deputies say

Harris Co. Sheriff’s deputies said several people exchanged gunfire at the Panco Food Store. They said at least 3 people were struck, and one died at the hospital.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the 10050 block of Bammel North Houston Road. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said several people exchanged gunfire at the Panco Food Store. They said at least three people were struck, and one of the three died at the hospital.

District 1 and Investigators on scene of a shooting at Fallbrook and Bammel N Houston. Multiple shots fired and two people were transported with gunshot wounds. One of those an adult male has succumbed to his injuries. If you have any information please contact HCSO Homicide. pic.twitter.com/GnuFPnJEH8 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) September 27, 2020