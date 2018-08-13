HOUSTON – Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one dead and left another in critical condition in a parking garage near the Texas Medical Center overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded around 10 p.m. Sunday to multiple calls of gunshots at a parking garage of a new luxury apartment complex located in the 2900 block of Old Spanish Trail. They say a woman and two men were in a car when someone started shooting.

HPD is investigating a double shooting (1 DOA/1 critical) in a parking garage at 2900 Old Spanish Trl #HouNews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 13, 2018

The woman was unharmed, but one man died and the other was critically wounded, police say.

We’re here now - working to learn more. So far police tell me a woman and two men were in a car in the apartment parking lot when someone started shooting. The woman was unharmed, one man died, the other as of right now is in the hospital in critical condition #khou11 #HTownRush https://t.co/51XrHKksed — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) August 13, 2018

Detectives said they will interview the woman, who is pretty traumatized after what happened, to get a better idea of what transpired.

Residents need a key fob to get in and out of the parking garage, so it is unclear if the victims and the shooter live at the apartment complex.

Police are also checking surveillance video for clues.

