HOUSTON — At least one person is dead and another four people have been injured in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood, Houston police say.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Southwind Street. Police say they are looking for the shooter, who may have left in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Police believe another shooting down the road off Clearway Drive may be related.

The second shooting happened at about 1:13 p.m.. One person was found shot and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

