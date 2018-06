HOUSTON – Houston police say a man was found shot to death near an intersection on the southwest side early Monday.

Two other people were also shot and made their way to a hospital in Pearland.

Metro for KHOU 11

The shooting happened before 4:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Mackinaw and Markwood. Right now there's no word on a gunman and whether or not police have made any arrests.

© 2018 KHOU