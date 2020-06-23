HPD: 1 dead, 2 injured during shooting in northeast Houston

Police said no weapons were found at the scene, but they did recover shell casings from a nearby field.

HOUSTON — One man is dead and two others were injured late Monday after a shooting in northeast Houston.

Houston police responded to shooting call at 11:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of Eastland Street. The callers said they had heard multiple gunshots and an injured man was on their front patio.

Officers found the injured man when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

While investigating, police found a trail of blood at the scene and followed it to Blue Street. That’s where they found two more shooting victims.

Investigators said one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was brought to the hospital. The condition of the third victim hasn’t been reported.

For now, officers are still trying to identify all three victims, who are all in their late 20s or 30s.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in a nearby field where shell casing were found.

No weapons have been found. Neighbors reported hearing at least six gunshots fired but it could be more, police said.