1 dead, 1 injured after passengers exchange gunfire in vehicle, police say

Police say an argument between the two passengers led to them shooting at each other inside the vehicle.

HOUSTON — A man is dead and another man is injured after the two men exchanged gunfire with each other inside a vehicle, the Houston Police Department says.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night near 9797 S. Post Oak Road.

Police say they received a call about a shooting in a vehicle. When they arrived they discovered a shooting occurred between the front seat passenger and the back seat passenger.

The back seat passenger was pronounced dead on scene, according to police. The front seat passenger was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently stable.

Police say the driver was not injured.

Both victims are male and the driver was female, according to HPD.

Police also say they recovered several weapons from the vehicle. They say the driver will be interviewed by HPD Homicide to determine what led up to the shooting.