1 dead, 1 injured after disturbance in parking lot leads to shooting in NW Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Saturday night in northwest Harris County.
Deputies responded to the scene Saturday night at a parking lot in the 10800 block of West Little York near Brittmoore. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a disturbance occurred among several men before the shooting happened.
Sheriff Gonzalez said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.