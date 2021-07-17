1 dead, 1 injured after disturbance in parking lot leads to shooting in NW Harris Co., sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a disturbance occurred among several men before the shooting happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Saturday night in northwest Harris County.

Deputies responded to the scene Saturday night at a parking lot in the 10800 block of West Little York near Brittmoore. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a disturbance occurred among several men before the shooting happened.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at 10800 W. Little York @ Brittmoore. Preliminary info: a disturbance in a parking lot between several males, two adult males shot. One has been pronounced deceased on scene, another transported in critical condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xv28coHjFm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 18, 2021