HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in northwest Houston.

It happened in the 3200 block of W. Little York at the Chelsea Senior Community facility.

Two brothers were visiting their mother, who is in her 70s, at the facility when they began fighting. A gun was pulled out and the brothers fought over the weapon.

That's when both of them were shot.

One was shot in the face and taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other died at the scene.

