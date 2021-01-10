1 brother killed, 1 wounded when robbery leads to shooting in northwest Houston

Anyone with information about this crime can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Two brothers sitting outside an apartment complex in northwest Houston were shot in an apparent robbery, police say. One did not survive.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. Friday in the 8600 block of Pitner.

Police believe a black sedan pulled up, and a man dressed all in black jumped out and demanded money. The men told the robber they didn’t have any money, and that’s when shots were fired.

Both were shot in the chest. One died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

