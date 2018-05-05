MADISONVILLE, Texas—Sometimes life can take you on an unexpected path.

For Michael and Courtney Frenchak, theirs began when they got a hyena as a pet almost ten years ago.

“It turned out to be a very bad idea,” said Michael.

The Frenchaks quickly realized that a wild animal was not fit to be a pet, and wanted to do the right thing for the hyena they named Giggles.

“We took on that responsibility, so we felt the need to make it right,” said Courtney.

After doing some research on the best options for caring for Giggles, they found that other people were taking in wild animals as pets, and then trying to find a way to get rid of them.

So, they moved from the Houston area to Madisonville, and created an animal sanctuary—in their own backyard.

“We started taking in. A few little ones here and there that people just no longer wanted anymore and then it just kind of grew,” said Courtney.

Last year, they changed the name to Oakcreek Zoological Conservatory.

Now, almost ten years later, the Frenchaks now have 500 animals and reptiles in their backyard sanctuary.

It’s quite a menagerie—everything from macaws to lemurs to a leopard—call Oakcreek home.

With limited staff of just two zookeepers and one volunteer, the Frenchaks do most of the work at Oakcreek on their own, including cleaning and maintaining the property, building the habitats, and feeding the animals.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Michael. “You’re dedicating your whole life to it.”

Many of the animals were saved from horrible conditions, including a bear who was taken from his mother as a newborn and used as a novelty at a theme park.

The Frenchaks also participate in a program called the Species Survival Plan.

They help breed endangered species. The offspring are sent to an accredited zoo, or released back into the wild with the goal of increasing numbers of the endangered animals in both the wild and in captivity.

However, most of the animals that come to Oakcreek will never leave.

“This is their home. They don't have to worry about being uprooted and moved again,” said Courtney. “It's their comfort spot.”

This 10-acre forever home isn’t open to the general public.

“We don’t like giving tours where people want to just come and gawk at animals and take pictures,” said Michael. “That’s not what we’re really about.”

The Frenchaks do invite educational groups and researchers to the facility, or people interested in a career caring for exotic animals.

“We like to be able to teach people, and hopefully, they’ll see what we’re doing out here and they’ll want to do that when they get older,” said Michael.

The vision for Oakcreek is clear.

“Conservation is probably one of our number one things we do,” said Courtney.

And, teaching others how special these animals really are.

“Some of them had a tough life and it's important for us to be able to share that with people and educate others on doing what’s right for animals,” said Courtney.

While the animals live out their lives in specially designed, natural habitats, the couple with no background in zoology, will live out their lives, dedicated to protecting these exotic animals.

Oakcreek Zoological Conservatory is a non-profit organization and welcomes donations.

