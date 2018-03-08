HOUSTON - Two people were arrested during a traffic stop after deputies discovered drugs inside their vehicle in northwest Houston on Thursday.

Zachary Scott, 24, and Patricia Sorrentino, 25 were stopped by deputies in the 10,000 block of Huffmeister Road.

One of the deputies involved said during the traffic stop, he could smell a strong order of marijuana coming from their vehicle.

According to Constable Mark Herman's Office, deputies searched the vehicle and found a safe with methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and marijuana.

Deputies also found $1,265.00 inside the safe.

Scott and Sorrentino were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail without bond.

Both Sorrentino and Scott have been charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

