Hempstead County wants to honor the memory of Maleah Davis and all missing and exploited children by renaming the Red Lake Road overpass, where her body was found.

Sheriff James Singleton made the formal request to ARDOT.

Hempstead County Quorum Court voted unanimously to pass the resolution in June.

The resolution has been sent to the state highway department for further approval. The new sign and installation will be funded by donations.

