CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help to find a child abuse suspect who appeared to assault a minor child in a video.
According to police, they received a copy of the video that appeared in a closed group on social media. The video depicts a female assaulting a 2 or 3-year-old female.
Police are unsure if the video originated within the City of Corpus Christi, but they are attempting to locate the identity of the female in the video below.
If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of the female in the video, call 911 immediately.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted in connection with murders of New Hampshire couple arrested in Mexico
- Kleberg County deputies find bundles of cash disguised as tamales
- Corpus Christi police looking for man who has been missing since March of last year
- Armed robbery prompts lockdown at nearby schools, suspects remain at large