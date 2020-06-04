HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

APRIL 6 9:33 p.m. — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two more deputies tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases at HCSO to 27.

APRIL 6 9:33 p.m. — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is reporting four new cases including two correctional officers, a laundry superintendent and one inmate.

TDCJ said the employees have been quarantined, at least two are at home. Meanwhile, the inmate is hospitalized in good condition.

In total, 13 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

APRIL 6 9:33 p.m. — Halliburton announced Monday two new measures its taking in response to a struggling global gas and oil market impacted by the coronavirus.

The company confirmed it's laying off more employees at its Texas and Oklahoma campuses. They're also reducing the salaries of Halliburton Executive Committee members. Read more here.

APRIL 6 8:36 p.m. — Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus. Read more here.

APRIL 6 7:25 p.m. — Aldine ISD will begin distributing Chromebooks and other electronics to students starting next week, with a special focus on students in grades sixth through 12th.

These devices are limited to one per family and must be requested in advance. Click here for more information.

APRIL 6 5:48 p.m. — Galveston County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county's total to 256.

APRIL 6 5:48 p.m. — Wharton County announced three new positive cases on Monday.

One new case is a female between 35-45 years old that resides inside of the city of Wharton. Another new case is a female in her mid-50s that resides inside the City of El Campo. The details of the transmission of these cases are unknown to us at this time. The third case is a male from El Campo that is related to a previous positive case. This brings the total positive COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 16.

Chambers County announced six new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 17.

APRIL 6 5:36 p.m. — Amazon announced Monday that it has hired more than 80,000 employees, including 4,600 new employees in Texas, in response to the coronavirus emergency. Read more here.

APRIL 6 5:25 p.m. — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said around 30 coronavirus patients from a Texas City nursing home are currently being treated with hydroxychloroquine, a drug often touted by President Donald Trump. Read more here.

APRIL 6 5:22 p.m. — Harris County Sheriff's Office reports 23 employees, mostly officers at the local jail, have now tested positive for coronavirus. Read more here.

APRIL 6 5:20 p.m. — Fort Bend County public health officials confirmed 38 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 318. So far, 416 people have been tested and 15 individuals have recovered.

APRIL 6 4:20 p.m. — A Houston Division Court Security Officers, Officer Brian Magee, died with symptoms that appear consistent with COVID-19. Test results have not been received.

APRIL 6 3:20 p.m. — The Houston Health Department reported 402 positive cases today, bringing the city's total to 1,145. A large amount of cases reported today is a result of backlog dating back to mid-March that is just now being reported, according to Mayor Turner.

No deaths were reported today, leaving the death toll in the city of Houston to 10.

HOUSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT NUMBERS (as of April 6)

19 firefighters tested positive

220 in quarantine (30 quarantined in a city-provided facility)

One in hospital (expected to make full recovery)

Five have reported back to work

HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT NUMBERS (as of April 6)

125 HPD employees quarantined (105 officers, 24 non-officers)

123 HPD employees tested (109 officers)

24 officers tested positive

One officer hospitalized

Four officers returned back to work

RELATED: How coronavirus is impacting Houston's first responders

APRIL 6 3:06 p.m. — Gov. Abbott said the direct deposits (economic stimulus checks) to eligible Texans should begin within the next week. To see how much you could be eligible to receive, click here.

APRIL 6 2:30 p.m. — During a press conference, Gov. Abbott reported new coronavirus numbers in Texas:

85,357 Texans tested

7,319 have tested positive in Texas

140 deaths

21,033 beds available statewide

6,080 ventilators available

7,550 anesthesia machines available

More than 1.6 million masks

Over 2.7 million gloves distributed

APRIL 6 1:29 p.m. — Liberty County reports its sixth case of coronavirus. Click here to see a breakdown of coronavirus cases in each Houston-area county.

APRIL 6 1:04 p.m. — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a HCSO deputy with COVID-19 is now in critical condition.

APRIL 6 12:49 p.m. — The Houston SPCA removed pets from a home after learning their owner had coronavirus and is being hospitalized with no one available to take care of them.

The team used personal protection equipment (PPE) to safely remove the pets from their home, confined the pets during transport to SPCA's campus and washed the pets in a secure area of the Animal Medical Center.

Dr. Dev, chief veterinarian, strongly urges pet owners to make plans now for a family or friend to care for their pet, just in case a pet owner contracts COVID-19 and has to be hospitalized or self-quarantined.

APRIL 6 11:45 a.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirms the county, with monetary assistance from the federal government, is building a medical shelter at NRG Center as the cleanup continues from the shortened rodeo season. The medical shelter will only be used as a "last resort," said Judge Hidalgo at a press conference today. Read more here.

APRIL 6 11:21 a.m. — Update from the City of Galveston just now: "A person in the Galveston Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we are testing employees who have recently worked with or shared workspace with the individual. The testing of these individuals will not affect the department’s ability to be fully operational and serve our citizens. The Police Department is taking precautionary measures above and beyond the CDC guidelines to protect the safety of our first responders and the public. In addition, the department continues to make every effort to protect the health and safety of its personnel and their families." | Map: Local COVID-19 cases

APRIL 6 10:46 a.m. — National update from the Associated Press: A federal report finds 3 out of 4 U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Monday's Health and Human Services inspector general's office report finds hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as coronavirus cases rocket toward their anticipated peak by mid-April. Investigators say individual problems such as lagging testing, supply shortages and burned-out staff are feeding off each other, creating a vicious cycle. The federal watchdog agency is worried that could create a “domino effect” that overwhelms some hospitals, as happened in Europe. A group representing for-profit hospitals says facilities also are finding COVID-19 patients take longer to recover than patients with comparable illnesses like pneumonia and flu. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 6 10:33 a.m. — World news: Johns Hopkins University reports there are 1.29 million cases worldwide. More than 270,000 have recovered. View the map/numbers.

APRIL 6 10:02 a.m. — Sad news from the Houston Ballet this morning: "Houston Ballet announces its cancellation of the rest of its 2019-2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Community performances at Miller Outdoor Theater and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion are also canceled. Read more here.

APRIL 6 9:55 a.m. — 'It all started with coughing' | Young Texas couple with coronavirus has a message for everyone... He still doesn't know how he got it, he assumes at the store or gas station but what he does know is that he likely gave it to his partner. Watch/read the full story here.

APRIL 6 9:53 a.m. — The Dow Jones Industrial Average is currently up by nearly 1,000 points. Stocks jumped in markets around the world Monday after some of the hardest-hit areas offered sparks of hope that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak may be on the horizon. U.S. stocks climbed more than 3% in the first few minutes of trading, following similar gains in Europe and Asia. In another sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy’s path, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was headed for its first gain in four days. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 6 8:25 a.m. — What has change about wearing face masks? The CDC’s latest recommendation on masks is different than everything we heard before. Read more.

APRIL 6 8:20 a.m. — From CBS NEWS: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Sunday that the coming week is going to be "bad" as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., even as the number of new cases is beginning to stabilize in certain areas.

"Even though you're getting really improvement in that the number of new cases are starting to flatten, the deaths will lag by one or two weeks or more, so we need to be prepared that even though it's clear that mitigation is working, we're still going to see that tail-off of deaths," Fauci said on "Face the Nation." "So the first thing we want to look for is to see on a daily basis are the number of new cases starting to stabilize?"

Fauci said that the number of new cases has begun to stabilize in Italy and said "hopefully" New York, currently the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., will follow.

"We haven't yet reached that peak and when you do, you'll start to see a bit of a flattening and come down," he said. "Where we are right now is really approaching that apex, and that's why what [Governor Andrew Cuomo] and what we're saying is that this next week is going to look bad because we're still not yet at that apex."

Fauci said that the country could see a turnaround within seven to nine days. Read more here at CBS.

APRIL 6 8:13 a.m. — Houston-area essential workers can now apply for child care financial assistance thanks to a new program offered by the city, county and local groups. Get details here.

APRIL 6 7:52 a.m. — North Texas police are looking for girl who allegedly claimed to have the coronavirus, threatened to spread it. Read more here.

APRIL 6 6:55 a.m. — Business news: Wall Street is looking hopeful at the opening bell this morning due to improving coronavirus numbers from over the weekend. Currently the Dow is up nearly 800 points in the premarket. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 6 6:50 a.m. — Talking money: What are your rights if your gym is closed? A gym member wonders why his health club made him pay for two weeks in March when they were closed, and now may charge him for April. Get the full report here.

APRIL 6 6:43 a.m. — National news: A Maryland grocery store employee in Largo has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, company officials announced Sunday. The employee who died last worked at the Campus Way South store on March 16. According to Giant Food officials, the store was made aware that she was sick on March 28. See the full story here.

APRIL 6 6:32 a.m. — Improper disposal of personal protective equipment (like gloves and masks) is a growing issue, WGRZ reports. We've seen photos in the Houston area of grocery store parking lots littered with gloves. "How hard is it to put them in the trash?" Read more here.

APRIL 6 5:30 a.m. — Washington state returning 400 ventilators to go to harder-hit states: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state will return more than 400 ventilators of the 500 it has received from the federal government so they can go to New York and other states hit harder by the coronavirus. The Democratic governor said Sunday that his statewide stay-at-home order and weeks of social distancing have led to slower rates of infections and deaths in Washington. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 6 4:50 a.m. — Reminder: Houston ISD is relaunching its meal program after the distribution sites shut down last month after a volunteer was diagnosed with coronavirus. Starting this morning, each distribution site will hand out about 500 boxes per day. The school district says they have implemented increased safety measures. Get more info here.

APRIL 6 4:32 a.m. — Experts believe the United States 7 to 10 days away from the peak of COVID-19, the federal government warned Sunday. Health officials say now is the time to "double down" on staying home to help fight the spread.

APRIL 6 4:28 a.m. — Mayor: April is critical in Houston's fight against COVID-19..... Mayor Sylvester Turner started the week urging Houstonians to follow stay-at-home orders as cases continue to rise. Read more and watch the full story here.

APRIL 6 4:09 a.m. — The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has reached 337,620 as of midnight ET Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. That's more than double the cases of the next-closest country, Spain. There have been 9,643 deaths in the U.S. -- nearly 1/3 of which are in New York City -- and 17,530 people recovered. Worldwide, there are 1.27 million cases with nearly 70,000 deaths and more than 260,000 recovered. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 6 1 a.m. — Governors plead for food stamp flexibility: Buying groceries online — which many Americans are doing to drastically reduce how often they leave their homes — is only open to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in six U.S. states. Now, state governments and food security activists across the country are imploring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make the program more flexible and easier to access at a time when so many people are losing their jobs and turning to the government for support. The calls have even come from conservative states where lawmakers have tried to reduce or limit food aid. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 6 12:10 a.m. — Wall Street could open in the black today. Asian shares and U.S. futures rebounded on Monday as investors grasped at threads of hope that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic may be making some progress in some hard-hit areas. Markets in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney gained more than 2% in early trading and Hong Kong was up nearly 1%. New York futures were about 3% higher. Read more here.

APRIL 5 10:45 p.m. — HISD teacher raises money with custom stationery to feed students during coronavirus pandemic.... Catherine Frank placed a big order with a plan to donate 100 percent of proceeds to Feeding Texas, which partners with area food banks. Read more, watch the story here.

APRIL 5 10:34 p.m. — Heartwarming story: Richmond family uses synchronized holiday light display to lift spirits... "This was just something that we could do from our home," said Summer Smith. "So we didn’t need to travel outside the house to buy anything." Read more, watch the full story here.

APRIL 5 8 p.m. — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the government despite being hospitalized in what his office described as a “precautionary step,” after contracting the new coronavirus. Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC that Johnson is awaiting the results of tests after spending the night in an undisclosed hospital. Jenrick says that he’s “sure this is very frustrating for him,’’ but that “nonetheless he’s still very much in charge.’’ Jenrick did not rule out a more prolonged stay. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 5 5:59 p.m. – Matagorda County reports the county's third death, a man between the ages of 80 and 90 who was hospitalized.

APRIL 5 5:40 p.m. – Galveston County confirms 18 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new recoveries. The county now has 240 cases.

APRIL 5 4:56 p.m. – Fort Bend County confirms 1 death and 12 additional COVID-19 cases.

APRIL 5 4:44 p.m. – Harris County Public Health is reporting 652 positive COVID-19 cases and 152 recoveries.

APRIL 5 4:30 p.m. – Two more Harris County Sheriff’s Office employees, a Courts Division deputy and a detention sergeant, have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the agency’s total number of confirmed cases among staff to 18. Both employees are assigned to work with inmates in the Harris County Jail.

