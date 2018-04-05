BRYAN, Texas -- A Bryan man was working as an Uber driver, while on parole for murder, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's office.

Anthony Horn, 45, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, Wednesday, for evading police in a car.

In February 2017, Horn, who was out on parole for a murder conviction, was initially pulled over for speeding, when officers smelled marijuana in the car.

A Deputy U.S. Marshal testified that while Horn was in prison in a high security section of the Connally Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, he used a prison-made weapon to stab another inmate to death.

At the time of the murder, Horn was serving a prison sentence for possession of cocaine.

Horn was released on parole, after the murder, and began working as an Uber driver in Brazos County, according to prosecutors.

Uber says they conduct criminal background checks and a motor vehicle record reviews for all potential employees.

According to the Uber website, prospective drivers must not have "a criminal record that includes a conviction for a felony, violent crime, or sexual offense within the last seven years."

KAGS has reached out to Uber for comment.

