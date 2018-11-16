HOUSTON – You can “hunt ghosts” and take advantage of the rare opportunity to sleep on Battleship Texas as part of a unique event scheduled for 2019.

Haunted Rooms America is bringing its ghost hunting adventure to the USS Battleship Texas in La Porte.

The large ship will play host to a night of paranormal investigation, and you’ll get to sleep in the same racks the sailors did during both World War I and World War II.

Photos: 2014 Battleship Texas Centennial Celebration

The ship played a role in both of the wars and is located near the San Jacinto Battleground.

“People have seen anomalies that appear to be nothing more than vapor, while other individuals have heard unusual whispering and chattering around the vessel,” Haunted Rooms America claims. “People have also reported seeing a red-headed sailor in a white sailor’s suit about the ship. He is most often seen on the different decks. Sometimes the ghost is spotted with a smile on his face while standing in close proximity to a ladder.”

The “hunt” is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

But it’s not cheap. Tickets are $169 with a payment plan available.

