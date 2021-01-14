YMCA of Greater Houston increases starting pay for full-time, part-time employees

The pay increase was due in large part to Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Jezz Bezos, who donated $18 million to the organization.

HOUSTON — Thanks to a generation donation from MacKenzie Scott, a notable philanthropist and the former wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos, several YMCA of Greater Houston employees are getting a pay increase.

The nonprofit organization has increased the minimum pay for its full-time employees to $15 per hour. Part-time employees received a pay increase of $10 per hour.

"This adjustment in entry-level pay is the first step in addressing equity within the organization and providing more livable wages for the Y’s frontline workers who have been instrumental throughout the pandemic," the organization said in a statement.

The YMCA of Greater Houston said after a $50 million loss of revenue due to the pandemic, the organization will use the $18 million gift from Scott to sustain current efforts as well as move forward with initiatives that include, fighting inequality, addressing food insecurity, inspiring youth to thrive and more.

