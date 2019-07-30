HOUSTON — The topic of year-round school comes up every so often, but now there's a new conversation about it sparked by the public affairs director for the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Spencer tweeted this yesterday: “The first day of school can't get here soon enough. Seems like every day this summer, another school-age child is involved - either as a victim or suspect - in a serious act of violence in our community. Remind me why we don't have year-round school?”

He later tweeted: “As a parent/stepdad trying to keep tabs on 4 kids (even working alongside their other parents/steps, grandparents, camps, church, etc.), I take issue with those who think more parental involvement is the answer. There are simply too many free hours to cover 100%.”

So we put the question to you Tuesday morning. We're asking: do you think year-round school would cut down on violent crimes involving kids and teens? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #HTownRush.

We dug in to find out if there's any data that shows keeping kids in school actually cuts down on violent crime. There's no clear-cut research to back that up.

One study, from 2015 that looked at crime data in Arizona, went out of its way to say there isn't enough research on the issue. Violent crime did go down, but the study couldn’t say it was definitely because kids were in school.

A second study using data from the late-90s said property crime involving kids dropped, but violent crime between kids actually went up with year-round school, since they spent more time with each other in close quarters.