2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's

The world may look a little different right now, but one thing hasn’t changed: The Alzheimer’s Association of Texas’ commitment to ending Alzheimer’s. This year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is everywhere — on every sidewalk, track and trail.

Visit alz.org/walk to find out when your neighborhood is walking, register a team, start fundraising, and join us on walk day!

Your health and safety are our top priorities. We won’t have a large in-person gathering — instead, we invite you to walk in small teams of friends and family while others in your community do the same. Because we are all still walking and fundraising for the same thing: a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Join over 600 communities walking nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Care, support and research.

Houston Area Walks:

Beaumont, TX - Oct 10, 2020

Baytown, TX - Oct 10, 2020

College Station, TX - Oct 24, 2020

Sugar Land, TX - Oct 31, 2020