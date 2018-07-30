HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office on Monday released surveillance video of suspects in the murder of a man who was killed trying to protect his teenaged neighbor from armed robbers.

Moyses Arreguin, 28, was killed Friday night as he tried to protect his 16-year-old neighbor from armed robbers on West Hardy Road near Ranch View Trail.

Moyses Arreguin

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described the suspects as two younger Hispanic males, possibly in their teens.

“I wish I was living a nightmare, so I could wake up and at least warn somebody and say something. But this is the reality and we have to grieve and go through it and try to be strong. It’s very, very hard,” said Cecilia Mejia, the 16-year-old’s mother.

Arreguin is survived by a wife and two young daughters.

“What he did, explains everything about it. It will tell you everything about him,” said Juan Eschutia, the victim’s cousin. “He was somebody with a big heart, would do anything for anybody, even if he didn’t know you.”

A growing memorial now marks the spot where the confrontation occurred.

Neighbors, friends, and family gathered near the murder scene Sunday for a barbecue benefit for the victim’s family.

Donations can also be made through a GoFundMe page set up by neighbors.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

