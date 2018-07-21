STAFFORD, Texas – The parking lot outside of the Stafford Centre was full of vegan food trucks and hundreds of people waiting to give their meal order.

For seven hours Saturday, #VegFestHouston attracted a crowd so massive, organizers from The Vegan Society of P.E.A.C.E. (People for the Earth, Animals, Compassion and Enlightenment) are considering an even bigger arena for next year's festival.

The Vegan Society of P.E.A.C.E. debuted VegFest in 2011. It was first held at Pecore Hall in Montrose. The crowd became too big for the space, so in 2013 it was held at Pershing Middle School in Bellaire. It moved to the Stafford Centre Convention Hall in 2017.

Thousands expected at the #StaffordCentre for the 6th annual #VegFest!!!! I ❤️ that this is happening indoors on a hot day! #khou11 #Vegan food is becoming more and more mainstream, with more offerings each year! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/epXNj2RzXP — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 21, 2018

Sarah Lewis, the owner of The Cupcake Girl, sold out of 1,600 cupcakes in 2017. This year, the vegan baker returned with 2,500 plant-based desserts.

"It is the best way to convert," said Lewis of meat-eaters easing in to veganism through sweet treats.

On its website, The Vegan Society of P.E.A.C.E. writes that Houston is ranked the fourth "most veg-friendly city" in the nation as of 2012.

That's great news for Houston transplants like Ameet Purohit.

"For me, it’s just amazing to see in a place like Texas. Like, I told my siblings I’m going to a Vegan fest in Texas. And nobody believed me," joked Purohit as he waited in line to order from Sinfull Bakery.

"To see all of these people here really blew my mind that I thought, wow so many people are passionate about something like this in Texas."

Willis Domilos attended VegFest with his wife and daughter who follow a vegan diet. "Everyone thinks Vegan is eating a salad and it’s not," Domilos explained. "I’m not a salad guy. But I could easily do this again. It’s a lot easier, because there’s a lot more options."

