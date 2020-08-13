Four Radio Stations Launch 2020 Voting Campaign

"...there is power in numbers and power in the voices of our youth."

HOUSTON — Four Urban Alternative radio stations across the country are teaming up to encourage their young audiences to register and vote in the 2020 election.

The campaign, “The Movement Continues – Vote 2020," includes The Vibe in Houston (KTSU-FM), a station launching this fall from Texas Southern University. They will be working with stations from Chicago, Denver and Norfolk.

"If we’ve learned anything from the recent 2020 protests, we’ve learned that there is power in numbers and power in the voices of our youth," said Holly Charles, The Vibe's marketing and community engagement director. "As an Urban Alternative that caters to a young, urban demographic, we accept the responsibility of encouraging and mobilizing our listeners towards the polls."

Each station will promote local efforts to register voters and push them to vote on Election Day. The campaign includes partnerships with local organizations that support voter registration and voting efforts, along with each station’s broadcast, website, social media and on-site promotions. The Vibe Houston is working with organizations like the Houston Chapter NAACP and the Houston Area Urban League to bolster their efforts and get the community out to vote.

The four stations are consulted by Mike Henry and Paragon Media Strategies, who helped create the campaign. You can follow the campaign on social media under the hashtag #themovementcontinuesvote2020.