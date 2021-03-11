Travis Scott unveils new campus garden at Houston ISD elementary school

The rapper was inspired by his grandmother's garden in the Sunnyside community. This is one of his many stops before his Astroworld Festival kicks off on Nov 5.

HOUSTON — Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival is kicking off this Friday. The Houston rapper is in town for the event and he's making time to give back to the city.

Scott presented a campus garden to the students at Young Elementary School in the Sunnyside community. He was inspired by his grandmother's garden that she grew during his childhood.

"We grew up like not too far from here on Rosehaven," Scott said. "She used to have a garden in her backyard that looks similar to this.”

The rapper's nonprofit foundation Cactus Jack presented the garden in partnership with Houston ISD. The principal of Young Elementary, Shanica Mitchell, said the garden will be used as a teaching tool to promote healthy eating.

"We are going to have the kids out here growing things," Mitchell said. "Our kids like fast food, so we're showing them that they can grow food at their house and it's just as yummy."

The community garden is one of the many stops Scott is making before his two-day concert at NRG Park this weekend. His foundation also presented a new basketball court to the Sunnyside community. On Thursday, the nonprofit will host a celebrity softball game.

Scott said he wants to visit the garden at Young Elementary as often as possible.