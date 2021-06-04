Trae tha Truth hands out $1,000 to 10 families to help with rent

Man families are struggling during the pandemic and Houston rapper Trae tha Truth is going above and beyond to help.

HOUSTON — The Relief Gang is at it again. This time, Houston rapper Trae the Truth is helping families with rental assistance.

Some lost jobs during the pandemic and others are single parents just trying to survive. Trae the Truth said he wanted to make sure families don't get evicted.

“If you don’t have a comfortable place to lay your head for you and your kids, you can’t necessarily even think about work," Trae said.

“Just grateful there’s still people out there that care, we are all hurting in some way right now," recipient Tara Wallace said.