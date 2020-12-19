Here's a list of toy drives happening across the Houston area for families in need

The COVID-19 pandemic has set some families back financially, so several organizations across Houston are hosting toy drives to make sure kids have a great holiday.

HOUSTON — Though Christmas is less than a week away, there is still last-minute help Houston families can receive.

Below is a list of all several toy drives happening across the Houston area that will be providing free gifts to children in need:

1. Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen is holding a drive-thru toy giveaway at NRG Center (Hall A) on Tuesday, Dec. 22nd starting at noon.

It's for children 3 to 11 years old. Reservations are no longer required. Anyone is welcome and toys will be given out as supplies last. Your children must be present.

2. If you want to surprise the kiddos with a toy on Christmas day, local outreach groups Sweet Science Boxing Academy and Team Thump Foundation are holding a holiday toy giveaway on Friday, Dec. 25th from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Sweet Science Boxing Academy in Northwest Houston.

Toys will be given out for free to children 11 and under. Be sure to bring your children to receive the toys.

3. If you're in need of a warm holiday meal, non-profit Lucille's 1913 and its sponsors have teamed up to give out 5,000 meals to 1,000 families living in Houston’s third ward on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd.

The drive-thru event will be held at Emancipation Park, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees must RSVP online to reserve a family meal package, you can do so by clicking on this link or call 832-802-7136 for more information.

Houston's very own, four-time Olympic gold champion gymnast, Simone Biles will be in attendance to help distribute the meals. A thousand $100 HEB gift cards will be handed out as well.

4. Houston rapper Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation and the City of Houston are hosting a drive-through toy giveaway Tuesday, December 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at Sunnyside Park.

The toy recipients will be limited to students enrolled at the following elementary schools:

• Bastian Elementary School

• Reynolds Elementary School

• Young Elementary School

A total of 1,000 toys donated by Mattel, beanie hats and a limited amount of new shoes will be distributed.

5. West Houston Assistance Ministries will distribute Christmas food and stuffed animals to children in need on Monday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents of all zip codes are welcome and children must be present to receive a toy.