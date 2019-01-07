Editor's note: The above video is from June 7, 2019 addressing claims the ship could sink as it is transported from the ship channel.

HOUSTON -- If you are planning to take a trip to La Porte to visit the Battleship Texas, you'll want to do it sooner than later.

Starting July 8 the ship will be closed to the public Monday through Thursday. On weekends it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you previously made reservations to visit the ship during the week, those will still be honored during July and August.

RELATED: Battleship Texas won't sink during tow and it will return to Texas, foundation says

RELATED: Battleship Texas could be repaired out of state under new $35M plan

Texas Parks and Wildlife says the partial closure will allow for staff to catalog and store thousands of artifacts found on the ship. Visitors are warned to expect a different visual experience each week as different artifacts are removed.

Crews are preparing the ship for transport so it can get much-needed repairs. The ship's ultimate destination, post repairs, still has not been determined although its said that it will return to Texas.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM